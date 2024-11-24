Kohli's Majestic Century Spells Trouble for Australia

In a striking performance that electrified fans worldwide, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Virat Kohli's century against Australia as a potential game-changer for the series. Shastri noted that no other overseas player in the past 15 years has consistently delivered such match-defining innings in Australia.

Kohli's 30th Test hundred, scored on the third day of the first Test, demonstrates his technical brilliance and resilience. This achievement marks Kohli's seventh century in Australia, putting him ahead of the iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Despite recent struggles, Kohli's return to form is seen as a strategic advantage for India.

Shastri, reflecting on Kohli's dedication and emotional journey, emphasized the support from Kohli's family, particularly his wife Anushka Sharma. Former Australia opener David Warner echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the emotional and physical challenges Kohli overcame to achieve this landmark feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)