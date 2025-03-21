Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar's Blueprint: Channeling Pressure into Motivation

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shares insights on transforming pressure into motivation throughout his career, emphasizing process over outcome. Speaking to Boria Majumdar, he highlights the importance of patience, mental resilience, and hard work. Despite retiring, Tendulkar remains connected to cricket, mentoring young players and sharing his inspiring message.

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an insightful interview during the sixth season of Backstage with Boria, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared his strategy for handling enormous pressure—a constant companion in his career. Tendulkar, revered for his prowess on the cricket field, emphasized how he learned to transform pressure into a motivational force, choosing to focus on the process rather than getting carried away by outcomes.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar, Tendulkar admitted, 'Handling the expectations of billions was no easy feat. Over the years, I learned to channel pressure into motivation. The key was staying focused on the process. Visualizing innings, breaking them into smaller goals, and cultivating patience were central to my approach.' Even post-retirement in 2013, Tendulkar continues to be closely involved with the sport, mentoring Mumbai Indians and participating in leagues like the Road Safety World Series.

For the cricket legend famously known as the 'Master Blaster,' nothing compares to the rush of batting for India. 'That feeling is irreplaceable,' he asserts. Still, Tendulkar finds joy in shaping young talents, sharing his experiences, and maintaining ties to the sport. He stresses inspiring aspiring players to 'dream big, work tirelessly, and, crucially, maintain faith amid setbacks.' Highlighting his unmatched record of 100 international centuries, Sachin Tendulkar remains a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

