Sachin Tendulkar Reflects on World Cup Legacy and Records

Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket icon, recently opened up about the emotional journey of the 2007 World Cup, where India's campaign ended at the group stage. Speaking on 'Backstage with Boria,' Tendulkar described the defeat as heartbreaking, acknowledging the strong team expectations that year. However, this loss became a pivotal point, pushing the team to even greater dedication, ultimately leading to their 2011 World Cup victory.

"Winning the 2011 World Cup was a dream come true," Tendulkar reflected. He recalled the electrifying moment at Wankhede Stadium when he was lifted by teammates amid cheers, marking a culmination of years of effort and a shared national dream. Tendulkar emphasized the emotional significance of the victory, not just for him but for fans across India.

Throughout his career, Tendulkar set an outstanding standard in cricket, holding records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals. Debuting at 16, he thrilled fans with his skill from 1989 to 2013, scoring over 34,000 international runs and achieving a double century in ODIs, among other records.

