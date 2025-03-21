Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Reflects on World Cup Legacy and Records

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar describes the heartbreak of the 2007 World Cup and the triumph of 2011, where India's victory made past struggles worthwhile. Reflecting on his illustrious career, he shares the magic of the win and his historic cricket achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:16 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Reflects on World Cup Legacy and Records
Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo- IML Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket icon, recently opened up about the emotional journey of the 2007 World Cup, where India's campaign ended at the group stage. Speaking on 'Backstage with Boria,' Tendulkar described the defeat as heartbreaking, acknowledging the strong team expectations that year. However, this loss became a pivotal point, pushing the team to even greater dedication, ultimately leading to their 2011 World Cup victory.

"Winning the 2011 World Cup was a dream come true," Tendulkar reflected. He recalled the electrifying moment at Wankhede Stadium when he was lifted by teammates amid cheers, marking a culmination of years of effort and a shared national dream. Tendulkar emphasized the emotional significance of the victory, not just for him but for fans across India.

Throughout his career, Tendulkar set an outstanding standard in cricket, holding records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals. Debuting at 16, he thrilled fans with his skill from 1989 to 2013, scoring over 34,000 international runs and achieving a double century in ODIs, among other records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025