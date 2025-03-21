Sachin Tendulkar: A Lifetime Bound to Cricket

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has expressed that cricket has been an integral part of his existence since childhood, and he remains deeply connected to the game post-retirement. He fondly reminisced about the discipline he gained under his coach, Ramakant Achrekar.

During a conversation with Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria,' Tendulkar described his cricket journey as an incredible narrative filled with emotions, challenges, and unforgettable experiences. Despite hanging up his boots, his attachment to the sport endures. The support from fans over the years has been overwhelming, for which he expresses deep gratitude. Among countless cherished moments, holding a cricket bat for the first time remains prominent.

Tendulkar further shared that his significant transformation came under Achrekar's guidance. Recollecting rigorous coaching sessions at Shivaji Park, he noted how his early experiences of relentless practice instilled lifelong discipline. Notably, Tendulkar still holds records for most runs in both Test and One-Day Internationals and is celebrated for his unparalleled milestone of 100 international centuries. With a career spanning from 1989 to 2013, Tendulkar captivated global audiences with his extraordinary cricketing prowess. Debuting in Test cricket at just 16, he scored 34,357 runs across 664 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 48.52.

(With inputs from agencies.)