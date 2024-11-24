Leicester City Dismisses Steve Cooper Amid Struggles

Leicester City has decided to part ways with Steve Cooper as manager, following a streak of poor performances that left them perilously close to the relegation zone. The Premier League club confirmed the decision on Sunday, shortly after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The loss meant that Leicester remained in 16th place in the standings, with only 10 points from 12 matches. Assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left along with Cooper. The club extended its gratitude to them for their contributions.

Ben Dawson, Danny Alcock, and Andy Hughes will oversee training until a new manager is appointed. Cooper's two wins in twelve games were not enough to secure his position, and Leicester now turns its focus to an upcoming match against Brentford.

