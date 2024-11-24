Left Menu

CSK's Strategic Spin: Ashwin's Homecoming and New Talent

Chennai Super Kings have signed Ravichandran Ashwin for IPL 2025, marking a return to his former team. CSK seeks to leverage his experience and skills, alongside fresh acquisition Noor Ahmad, to strengthen their bowling strategy. The team also secured emerging talent Rachin Ravindra, aiming for dynamic performance in upcoming matches.

Updated: 24-11-2024 22:04 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, have made a significant move by bringing back Ravichandran Ashwin to their line-up for the 2025 season. Head coach Stephen Fleming expressed confidence in using Ashwin's versatile skills at the Chepauk, known for its spinner-friendly pitch.

CSK acquired Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore, recognizing his past contributions and emotional connection with the team. Alongside Ashwin, the team bolstered its spin department by adding Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, aiming to enhance their wicket-taking capability in the middle overs.

Fleming also emphasized the strategic addition of young talent Rachin Ravindra, praising his recent form and potential to emulate all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. This calculated approach showcases CSK's strategy to balance experience with emerging talent to maintain their competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

