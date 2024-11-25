Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ellie Kildunne Dominate Rugby World's Top Honors

Pieter-Steph du Toit from South Africa has been named rugby's world player of the year for the second time. The accolade was bestowed at a prestigious ceremony in Monaco, where other notable athletes were also recognized for their achievements.

Ellie Kildunne of England emerged as a leading figure in women's rugby, taking top honors after a stellar season where her team remained undefeated. Antoine Dupont's outstanding performance secured France's Olympic gold and earned him recognition in both 15s and sevens categories.

Maddison Levi from Australia dominated the Olympics with a record-breaking 14 tries, showcasing her incredible talent on the world stage. These awards highlight the remarkable dedication and athleticism demonstrated by rugby players in diverse formats of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)