Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ellie Kildunne Dominate Rugby World's Top Honors

Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa was named world player of the year for the second time at the rugby awards ceremony in Monaco. England's Ellie Kildunne and others were also honored. Antoine Dupont and Maddison Levi claimed sevens titles while coaches and breakthrough players were recognized for their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pieter-Steph du Toit from South Africa has been named rugby's world player of the year for the second time. The accolade was bestowed at a prestigious ceremony in Monaco, where other notable athletes were also recognized for their achievements.

Ellie Kildunne of England emerged as a leading figure in women's rugby, taking top honors after a stellar season where her team remained undefeated. Antoine Dupont's outstanding performance secured France's Olympic gold and earned him recognition in both 15s and sevens categories.

Maddison Levi from Australia dominated the Olympics with a record-breaking 14 tries, showcasing her incredible talent on the world stage. These awards highlight the remarkable dedication and athleticism demonstrated by rugby players in diverse formats of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

