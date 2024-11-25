Australia's Uphill Battle: Day Four Test Drama
Australia, at 104 for five by lunch on day four, faces a daunting challenge against India, needing an additional 430 runs. Travis Head is aggressively holding 63 runs, with Mitchell Marsh at five. India's Mohammed Siraj impresses with three wickets in the innings, supported by Jasprit Bumrah's two.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:05 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia found themselves in a tough position at lunch on day four of the first Test against India, reaching 104 for five. To snatch an improbable victory, they require another 430 runs.
In a determined stand, Travis Head remained unbeaten on 63, while Mitchell Marsh supported him with a cautious five runs at the break.
Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for India in the morning, claiming three wickets at a cost of 34 runs. Jasprit Bumrah further bolstered India's position by taking two wickets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ricky Ponting Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Captaincy Under Pressure
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge
Usman Khawaja Highlights India's Pace Arsenal Beyond Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Shines in Perth Test as India Dominates Day One