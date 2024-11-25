Left Menu

Australia's Uphill Battle: Day Four Test Drama

Australia, at 104 for five by lunch on day four, faces a daunting challenge against India, needing an additional 430 runs. Travis Head is aggressively holding 63 runs, with Mitchell Marsh at five. India's Mohammed Siraj impresses with three wickets in the innings, supported by Jasprit Bumrah's two.

Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:10 IST
  • Australia

Australia found themselves in a tough position at lunch on day four of the first Test against India, reaching 104 for five. To snatch an improbable victory, they require another 430 runs.

In a determined stand, Travis Head remained unbeaten on 63, while Mitchell Marsh supported him with a cautious five runs at the break.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for India in the morning, claiming three wickets at a cost of 34 runs. Jasprit Bumrah further bolstered India's position by taking two wickets.

