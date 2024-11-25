Australia's Uphill Battle: Day Four Test Drama

Australia found themselves in a tough position at lunch on day four of the first Test against India, reaching 104 for five. To snatch an improbable victory, they require another 430 runs.

In a determined stand, Travis Head remained unbeaten on 63, while Mitchell Marsh supported him with a cautious five runs at the break.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer for India in the morning, claiming three wickets at a cost of 34 runs. Jasprit Bumrah further bolstered India's position by taking two wickets.

