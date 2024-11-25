India Shines on Day Four: Commanding Lead in the First Test Against Australia

India dominated day four of the first Test against Australia, showcasing their determination to secure victory. After putting up an impressive score of 487/6 before declaring, India's bowlers took center stage, dismantling Australia's batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj led the effort, taking critical early wickets and putting Australia at a precarious 104/5 in just 30 overs. Bumrah and Siraj's effective use of the ball proved to be a nightmare for the opposition, as they struggled to maintain their stance at the crease.

Australia's batsmen, including Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, were dismissed cheaply, leaving Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh to face an uphill battle. With a solid lead, India remains in a dominant position as the Test unfolds.

