India Shines on Day Four: Commanding Lead in the First Test Against Australia

India took a commanding lead on day four of the first Test against Australia. After declaring at 487/6 in their second innings, India dismissed key Australian batsmen swiftly, leaving Australia struggling at 104/5. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj's formidable bowling performance restricted Australia's score, highlighting India's strong position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

India dominated day four of the first Test against Australia, showcasing their determination to secure victory. After putting up an impressive score of 487/6 before declaring, India's bowlers took center stage, dismantling Australia's batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj led the effort, taking critical early wickets and putting Australia at a precarious 104/5 in just 30 overs. Bumrah and Siraj's effective use of the ball proved to be a nightmare for the opposition, as they struggled to maintain their stance at the crease.

Australia's batsmen, including Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja, were dismissed cheaply, leaving Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh to face an uphill battle. With a solid lead, India remains in a dominant position as the Test unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

