Kerala Blasters Triumph Over Chennaiyin FC with Dominant Second-Half Performance

Kerala Blasters FC emerged victorious over Chennaiyin FC with a 3-0 victory in the Indian Super League. The match, starting evenly, saw the hosts dominate in the second half. Chennaiyin FC's coach Owen Coyle acknowledged the opposing team's strength and highlighted avoidable defensive errors from his side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:28 IST
Kerala Blasters Triumph Over Chennaiyin FC with Dominant Second-Half Performance
Owen Coyle (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Blasters FC secured a convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League match held in Kochi on Sunday. The contest began with both sides equally matched, but it was the home team that took command in the second half, netting three times to claim an emphatic victory.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle, at the post-match briefing, admitted that Kerala Blasters were deserved winners. He pointed out that despite having significant opportunities to level the scores, his team faltered. The offensive trio of Jesus Jimenez, Noah Sadaoui, and Adrian Luna proved formidable, especially in the latter half of the game.

Coyle criticized his team's defensive lapses which made it easier for Kerala Blasters to score. He lamented the avoidable goals conceded and acknowledged the quality of Kerala's attacking players like Sadaoui, Luna, and Jimenez. Chennaiyin FC now sits sixth in the league standings, looking to bounce back against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their upcoming away fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

