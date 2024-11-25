Legendary Olympian Emma McKeon Bids Farewell to Competitive Swimming
Emma McKeon, Australia's most decorated Olympian, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming with a record 14 Olympic medals. Known for her stunning performances, especially at Tokyo 2020, McKeon leaves a lasting legacy in the swimming world with six gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.
Emma McKeon, Australia's most prolific Olympian, has officially retired from competitive swimming. The 30-year-old swimmer, who amassed 14 Olympic medals across three Games, shared her decision on Monday.
McKeon's remarkable career includes six gold medals, with a historic seven-medal performance at Tokyo 2020. Her achievements solidify her status as one of swimming's all-time greats.
Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman praised McKeon's extraordinary contributions, highlighting her profound impact on Australia's Olympic legacy.
