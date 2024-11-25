Left Menu

Legendary Olympian Emma McKeon Bids Farewell to Competitive Swimming

Emma McKeon, Australia's most decorated Olympian, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming with a record 14 Olympic medals. Known for her stunning performances, especially at Tokyo 2020, McKeon leaves a lasting legacy in the swimming world with six gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:44 IST
Legendary Olympian Emma McKeon Bids Farewell to Competitive Swimming
  • Country:
  • Australia

Emma McKeon, Australia's most prolific Olympian, has officially retired from competitive swimming. The 30-year-old swimmer, who amassed 14 Olympic medals across three Games, shared her decision on Monday.

McKeon's remarkable career includes six gold medals, with a historic seven-medal performance at Tokyo 2020. Her achievements solidify her status as one of swimming's all-time greats.

Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman praised McKeon's extraordinary contributions, highlighting her profound impact on Australia's Olympic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024