Young Afghan Spinner Steals IPL Show: Allah Ghazanfar Snags Big Deal with Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, held on Sunday in Jeddah, witnessed young Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar stealing the spotlight. The 18-year-old prodigy, recently debuting for Afghanistan, was scooped up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for an impressive Rs 4.80 crore, despite many international stars remaining unsold.

Ghazanfar, whose debut was marked by a six-wicket haul and a total of 12 wickets in eight ODIs, became the center of a bidding battle between prominent franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB withdrew early, but KKR took the fight down to the wire before MI ultimately secured the spinner's services.

Among the unsold were noted international spinners Akeal Hosein from West Indies, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa, Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman, and England's Adil Rashid—each with distinguished records and await future opportunities. The ongoing auction also highlights potential for unexpected player crossovers, with a pool of 574 players looking to make a mark.

