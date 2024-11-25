Left Menu

Young Afghan Spinner Steals IPL Show: Allah Ghazanfar Snags Big Deal with Mumbai Indians

Teen sensation Allah Ghazanfar from Afghanistan has been acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.80 crore during the IPL mega auction, overshadowing several international spinners who remained unsold. Ghazanfar's impressive performance caught the attention of major IPL franchises, resulting in a bidding war at the Jeddah auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:55 IST
Allah Ghazanfar. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, held on Sunday in Jeddah, witnessed young Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar stealing the spotlight. The 18-year-old prodigy, recently debuting for Afghanistan, was scooped up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for an impressive Rs 4.80 crore, despite many international stars remaining unsold.

Ghazanfar, whose debut was marked by a six-wicket haul and a total of 12 wickets in eight ODIs, became the center of a bidding battle between prominent franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB withdrew early, but KKR took the fight down to the wire before MI ultimately secured the spinner's services.

Among the unsold were noted international spinners Akeal Hosein from West Indies, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa, Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman, and England's Adil Rashid—each with distinguished records and await future opportunities. The ongoing auction also highlights potential for unexpected player crossovers, with a pool of 574 players looking to make a mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

