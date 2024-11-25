India's Bowling Prowess Shines in Perth, Says Madan Lal

Former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal described India's bowling unit as the "best in the world" after their impressive victory on the Perth Test strip against Australia. Despite missing star players such as Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, India emerged victorious in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

In a dominant display across all departments, India had Australia on the back foot throughout the four days. Key performances by KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal piled on runs, with Jaiswal's outstanding 161 performance turning heads. Jasprit Bumrah, hailed as a "national treasure," led the pace attack fiercely in both innings.

Commenting to ANI, Madan Lal lauded the efforts of the batting trio and emphasized the role of India's bowling attack in clinching the match. Bumrah, as stand-in skipper, delivered an impressive 8/72 match figure performance, earning the Player of the Match title. His leadership and relentless bowling energized India's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)