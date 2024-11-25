India's Ambition Grows: Bid for 2036 Olympics Discussed
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe discussed India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A campaign visit, Coe met several Indian officials including PM Modi, as India seeks sustainable Olympic ventures while strengthening its athletic capabilities.
India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics are gaining momentum, with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe meeting with key officials during his visit. Coe, who aims to become the next President of the International Olympic Committee, engaged in discussions with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the nation's Olympic aspirations.
This visit also included an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although the details remain confidential. India's move to submit a letter of intent to the IOC highlights the country's determination to showcase its cultural and sporting prowess on the global stage.
While in India, Coe explored potential developments in athletics, including the hosting of the 2028 junior world championships. His presence has sparked interest and support across various levels, emphasizing the nation's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive Olympics.
