Left Menu

India's Ambition Grows: Bid for 2036 Olympics Discussed

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe discussed India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A campaign visit, Coe met several Indian officials including PM Modi, as India seeks sustainable Olympic ventures while strengthening its athletic capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:06 IST
India's Ambition Grows: Bid for 2036 Olympics Discussed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics are gaining momentum, with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe meeting with key officials during his visit. Coe, who aims to become the next President of the International Olympic Committee, engaged in discussions with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the nation's Olympic aspirations.

This visit also included an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although the details remain confidential. India's move to submit a letter of intent to the IOC highlights the country's determination to showcase its cultural and sporting prowess on the global stage.

While in India, Coe explored potential developments in athletics, including the hosting of the 2028 junior world championships. His presence has sparked interest and support across various levels, emphasizing the nation's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024