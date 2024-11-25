Left Menu

Ding Liren Secures Victory in World Chess Opener

China's Ding Liren defeated India's Gukesh Dommaraju in the first round of the world chess championship, ending a 15-year trend of opening matches ending in draws. This victory is crucial for Ding, who has struggled since winning the title in 2023. The championship takes place in Singapore over 14 rounds.

China's Ding Liren secured a significant victory against Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju in the opening round of the world chess championship, marking a pivotal moment for the reigning champion.

Ding, whose performance had been inconsistent since clinching the title by defeating Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2023, returned to form after disappointing results at the Chess Olympiad. He emphasized his strategic preparation and changes ahead of this tournament.

This victory marks the first decisive initial match outcome in almost 15 years in world championship history, breaking a trend of cautious draws. The match, hosted in Singapore, spans 14 rounds with a $2.5 million prize pool. Previously, Magnus Carlsen, champion since 2013, stepped down in 2022 due to waning motivation.

