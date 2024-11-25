Bayer Leverkusen Faces Injury Crisis Ahead of Champions League Clash

Bayer Leverkusen is dealing with significant injury woes ahead of their upcoming Champions League match against RB Salzburg, reported manager Xabi Alonso. The team faces the challenge of competing with a heavily depleted squad in a densely packed schedule.

French striker Martin Terrier joined the injury list after fracturing his right forearm during Leverkusen's 5-2 victory over Heidenheim. He adds to the already lengthy list of sidelined players, including Jonas Hofmann, Victor Boniface, Amine Adli, Nordi Mukiele, and Jeanuel Belocian, further emphasizing the need for Alonso to rely on each squad member.

Leverkusen's recent form has also suffered, with a 1-1 draw against Brest and a 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Positioned 13th in the Champions League standings, they prepare to face Salzburg, ranked 30th. Despite the challenges, Alonso remains hopeful for support from fans to boost his team in critical home games.

