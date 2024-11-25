Left Menu

Pat Cummins Backs Struggling Marnus Labuschagne After Crushing Test Defeat

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, voices support for Marnus Labuschagne after a significant loss to India in the Perth Test. Labuschagne's dip in form has been concerning, yet Cummins stands by his team selections for the upcoming Adelaide Test, praising Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:05 IST
Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Following a hefty defeat to India in the first Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian captain Pat Cummins has affirmed his support for the out-of-sorts Marnus Labuschagne. Despite Labuschagne's underwhelming performance, Cummins subtly indicated no drastic changes are expected for the subsequent Adelaide Test.

The defeat, which saw Australia fall by 295 runs at Optus Stadium, was a stark contrast to Cummins' World Cup final triumph over India last year. The Australian skipper acknowledged the challenges posed by India's bowling attack, led passionately by captain Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed eight wickets in the Test.

Labuschagne's struggle, particularly with recent low scores of 2 and 3, has sparked discussions surrounding his form. As Australia readies for the Day-Night pink-ball Test beginning December 6, Cummins has reassured faith in his squad's ability to rebound without extensive changes, underlining the need to devise strategies to counter Bumrah's prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

