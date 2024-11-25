Pat Cummins Backs Struggling Marnus Labuschagne After Crushing Test Defeat

Following a hefty defeat to India in the first Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian captain Pat Cummins has affirmed his support for the out-of-sorts Marnus Labuschagne. Despite Labuschagne's underwhelming performance, Cummins subtly indicated no drastic changes are expected for the subsequent Adelaide Test.

The defeat, which saw Australia fall by 295 runs at Optus Stadium, was a stark contrast to Cummins' World Cup final triumph over India last year. The Australian skipper acknowledged the challenges posed by India's bowling attack, led passionately by captain Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed eight wickets in the Test.

Labuschagne's struggle, particularly with recent low scores of 2 and 3, has sparked discussions surrounding his form. As Australia readies for the Day-Night pink-ball Test beginning December 6, Cummins has reassured faith in his squad's ability to rebound without extensive changes, underlining the need to devise strategies to counter Bumrah's prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)