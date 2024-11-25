U Mumba’s Nail-Biting Win Over Bengaluru Bulls Secures Historic Record

In a riveting match at the Noida Indoor Stadium, U Mumba triumphed over Bengaluru Bulls with a nail-biting score of 34-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League. The victory propelled U Mumba to second place on the points table, thanks to the stellar raids of Manjeet and Ajit Chouhan who collectively scored 15 points.

From the onset, U Mumba indicated their dominance. Manjeet and Ajit Chouhan struck first, and Sombir tackled Bengaluru's ace raider, Pardeep Narwal. Despite the early setback, the Bengaluru Bulls rallied with Narwal returning to trim the lead to just two points. The match slowed as both sides engaged in strategic Do-or-Die Raids, but U Mumba's defence showed superiority, extending their lead to five.

The drama intensified in the second half. Ajit Chouhan's two-point raid triggered an All Out, pushing U Mumba into a commanding double-digit lead. Despite defensive efforts from Bengaluru's Arulnanthababu and Naveen, U Mumba maintained control. As the clock ran down, Bengaluru mounted a last-gasp comeback, briefly leading. However, Manjeet's crucial Super Tackle and subsequent raid sealed the win for U Mumba, with Captain Sunil Kumar equalling the record for most wins in league history.

(With inputs from agencies.)