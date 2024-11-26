Rugby Chief's Salary Surge Amid Financial Strain in RFU
Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union, saw his salary rise over £400,000, despite the RFU reporting a £37.9 million operating loss. Sweeney's new total compensation is £1.1 million. The RFU anticipates positive impacts from a £100m sponsorship with Allianz, amid ongoing investments in rugby.
In a surprising turn despite financial setbacks, Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), has received a significant pay rise of over £400,000, bringing his total remuneration to £1.1 million. This comes in the wake of a reported record operating loss of £37.9 million for the RFU, a drastic shift from the previous year's profit of £4 million.
The annual report highlights RFU revenues totaling £175.2 million, down from £221.4 million the prior year, amidst continued investments in rugby. The RFU has also revealed the anticipated financial effects of the Rugby World Cup, maintaining a robust financial strategy with no debt and positive reserves, according to RFU Board Chairman Tom Ilube.
Despite the financial strains, Sweeney emphasized stability within the community game, with increased player registrations reported, and predicted a transformative impact from a new £100 million sponsorship deal with Allianz, particularly as the union prepares to host the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rugby
- RFU
- Bill Sweeney
- salary
- sponsorship
- Allianz
- England
- World Cup
- Tom Ilube
- financial loss
ALSO READ
Jos Buttler's Heroics Propel England to Victory Over West Indies in T20I Clash
Jos Buttler's Heroics Lead England to Victory Against West Indies
Powell Reflects on Challenges as England Secure Series Lead
Navigating UK's Visa Hurdles: Self-Sponsorship Emerges as a Solution for Indian Businesses
South Africa Women Announce Squad Featuring Promising Returns for England Series