Rugby Chief's Salary Surge Amid Financial Strain in RFU

In a surprising turn despite financial setbacks, Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), has received a significant pay rise of over £400,000, bringing his total remuneration to £1.1 million. This comes in the wake of a reported record operating loss of £37.9 million for the RFU, a drastic shift from the previous year's profit of £4 million.

The annual report highlights RFU revenues totaling £175.2 million, down from £221.4 million the prior year, amidst continued investments in rugby. The RFU has also revealed the anticipated financial effects of the Rugby World Cup, maintaining a robust financial strategy with no debt and positive reserves, according to RFU Board Chairman Tom Ilube.

Despite the financial strains, Sweeney emphasized stability within the community game, with increased player registrations reported, and predicted a transformative impact from a new £100 million sponsorship deal with Allianz, particularly as the union prepares to host the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

