Dollar Declines Amid Lower Inflation and Bank of England's Rate Cut

The dollar struggled against its major counterparts on Thursday following the release of data indicating a lower-than-anticipated rise in U.S. inflation figures. As a result, the sterling strengthened, bolstered further by a divided Bank of England's decision to cut rates.

According to the latest data from the Labor Department, U.S. inflation increased by 2.7% year-on-year in November, falling short of the 3.1% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters. This prompted a depreciation of the dollar by 0.14% to 155.43 against the Japanese yen and a 0.26% drop to 0.793 against the Swiss franc.

Meanwhile, the euro saw a slight increase following the European Central Bank's decision to keep policy rates unchanged, signaling confidence in the euro zone's ability to withstand global trade issues. Consequently, the euro rose 0.12% to $1.1753 against the dollar as the dollar index dipped 0.15% to 98.22.

