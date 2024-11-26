Vicario's Warrior Spirit: Playing Through Pain

In a remarkable display of resilience, Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario played through excruciating pain to secure a 4-0 victory against Manchester City.

Despite suffering a fractured right ankle requiring immediate medical attention, Vicario stayed in the game, pulling off numerous crucial saves at the Etihad Stadium.

The Italian international's gritty performance has been compared to Manchester City's legendary Bert Trautmann, who famously completed the 1956 FA Cup final with a broken neck.

(With inputs from agencies.)