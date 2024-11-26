Left Menu

Vicario's Warrior Spirit: Playing Through Pain

Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham's goalkeeper, played with a fractured right ankle during a match against Manchester City, leading to surgery. Despite the injury, he assisted in a 4-0 victory with notable saves. His resilience draws parallels with the late Bert Trautmann's 1956 FA Cup final performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:43 IST
In a remarkable display of resilience, Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario played through excruciating pain to secure a 4-0 victory against Manchester City.

Despite suffering a fractured right ankle requiring immediate medical attention, Vicario stayed in the game, pulling off numerous crucial saves at the Etihad Stadium.

The Italian international's gritty performance has been compared to Manchester City's legendary Bert Trautmann, who famously completed the 1956 FA Cup final with a broken neck.

