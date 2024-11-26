Left Menu

Temba Bavuma: The Return of the Skipper for South Africa's Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma returns from injury to lead South Africa in their Test series against Sri Lanka. His comeback boosts a squad also welcoming the return of fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. South Africa aims to climb the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:31 IST
Temba Bavuma: The Return of the Skipper for South Africa's Test Series Against Sri Lanka
Marco Jansen and Temba Bavuma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's renowned skipper and right-hand batter, has made a triumphant return to the squad for the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Bavuma, who suffered an elbow injury during an ODI against Ireland last month, had previously been out due to a similar injury sustained during a 2022 T20I in India.

The injury had kept him sidelined during South Africa's tour of England last year. In his absence, Matthew Breetzke debuted in the Test match arena. Now fully recovered, Bavuma reclaims his leadership role as the series between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on November 27 in Durban, followed by the second Test in Port Elizabeth on December 5.

Alongside Bavuma, the Proteas will see the return of fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, adding strength to the team. They replace Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, and Dane Paterson, who played pivotal roles in the previous series against Bangladesh. South Africa's cricket team, currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, is keen to secure a spot in the Final, while Sri Lanka, sitting in third place, also eyes advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024