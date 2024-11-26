Temba Bavuma: The Return of the Skipper for South Africa's Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's renowned skipper and right-hand batter, has made a triumphant return to the squad for the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Bavuma, who suffered an elbow injury during an ODI against Ireland last month, had previously been out due to a similar injury sustained during a 2022 T20I in India.

The injury had kept him sidelined during South Africa's tour of England last year. In his absence, Matthew Breetzke debuted in the Test match arena. Now fully recovered, Bavuma reclaims his leadership role as the series between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on November 27 in Durban, followed by the second Test in Port Elizabeth on December 5.

Alongside Bavuma, the Proteas will see the return of fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, adding strength to the team. They replace Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, and Dane Paterson, who played pivotal roles in the previous series against Bangladesh. South Africa's cricket team, currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, is keen to secure a spot in the Final, while Sri Lanka, sitting in third place, also eyes advancement.

