Chennai Super Kings Make Strategic Moves in IPL 2025 Auction

Following the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed satisfaction with Chennai Super King's decision to reacquire off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for their squad. Ashwin, who rejoined CSK for Rs 9.75 crore, brings a wealth of experience, having taken 764 wickets in 286 matches across all formats for India.

Uthappa noted Ashwin's innovative mindset, calling him a 'lateral thinker' and highlighting his utility as both a bowler and a potential pinch hitter. He emphasized that Ashwin's economy and strategic suggestions will be crucial for the team. In addition to Ashwin, CSK appointed several other key players to bolster their lineup.

Among them is New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who returns to CSK for Rs 4 crore, after an impressive previous season. CSK also acquired Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed for Rs 10 crore and Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.80 crores. New Zealand's Devon Conway rounds out the lineup, returning to CSK for Rs 6.25 crore, marking a well-received homecoming to the franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)