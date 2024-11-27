Sports Scandals and Updates: From Fines to Future Prospects

The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 after holding out star player Trae Young during an NBA Cup road victory. Young was reported to have right Achilles tendinitis, but his absence raised eyebrows after the team's narrow win over defending champions, the Boston Celtics.

In international sports, former Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov was stripped of his Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic medals after being found guilty of doping violations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This is part of a broader scandal involving Russian athletes.

Meanwhile, NFL news includes speculation around Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who might extend his contract contrary to previous expectations. The team's owner, Jerry Jones, indicated McCarthy's future with Dallas might continue beyond the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)