Parimatch Expands with Exciting New Markets in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Parimatch has announced an exciting expansion of its betting markets as the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off. Cricket enthusiasts can now place bets on Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine, examining facets of their performances.

The league, held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 21 to December 2, boasts 10 teams competing in 40 matches. Parimatch is offering fans the opportunity to engage with new betting markets, focusing on player statistics, including fifties, centuries, total runs, economy rates, and more.

Both Pooran and Narine, as ambassadors for Parimatch, bring highlight-worthy skills to the tournament. Parimatch continues to strengthen its global presence, trusted by prominent sports figures like Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine.

(With inputs from agencies.)