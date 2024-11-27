Left Menu

Referee Under Fire: Allegations and Investigations Surround David Coote

England's FA is investigating claims that referee David Coote discussed issuing a yellow card with a friend before a match for betting purposes. Coote denies these accusations, maintaining his integrity as a referee. PGMOL emphasizes its zero-tolerance stance on breaches of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:33 IST
referee

The English Football Association is currently investigating allegations that referee David Coote held a discussion with a friend about issuing a yellow card to a player a day before the match. These allegations, which Coote has denied, were reported by The Sun newspaper.

Coote allegedly received a message from his friend suggesting the yellow card for player Ezgjan Alioski during a match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in 2019. The referee later issued the yellow card as mentioned, leading to suspicions regarding betting activities. Coote, however, firmly refuted these accusations, emphasizing his commitment to integrity in his officiating role.

A spokesperson for the FA highlighted the gravity of these allegations and stressed the urgency of their investigation. The Professional Game Match Officials Board, PGMOL, reiterated its zero-tolerance policy regarding breaches of its Integrity Code of Conduct, indicating severe consequences if proven.

