Referee Under Fire: Allegations and Investigations Surround David Coote

The English Football Association is currently investigating allegations that referee David Coote held a discussion with a friend about issuing a yellow card to a player a day before the match. These allegations, which Coote has denied, were reported by The Sun newspaper.

Coote allegedly received a message from his friend suggesting the yellow card for player Ezgjan Alioski during a match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in 2019. The referee later issued the yellow card as mentioned, leading to suspicions regarding betting activities. Coote, however, firmly refuted these accusations, emphasizing his commitment to integrity in his officiating role.

A spokesperson for the FA highlighted the gravity of these allegations and stressed the urgency of their investigation. The Professional Game Match Officials Board, PGMOL, reiterated its zero-tolerance policy regarding breaches of its Integrity Code of Conduct, indicating severe consequences if proven.

