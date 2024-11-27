Left Menu

Sri Lanka Shines in Seamer-Friendly Durban Test

Lahiru Kumara's strong start with 2-35 put Sri Lanka ahead in seaming conditions at Durban, reducing South Africa to 80/4 by lunch on day one of their first test. Despite early setbacks, host captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne aim to stabilize the innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:42 IST
Sri Lanka Shines in Seamer-Friendly Durban Test
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Sri Lanka's seam-oriented strategy paid off at Kingsmead as Lahiru Kumara's impressive 2-35 set back South Africa to 80 for four by lunchtime on the first day of the test match.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bowl under overcast conditions, wreaking havoc among South African batters as Kumara and his fellow seamers capitalized on the seamer-friendly pitch.

Despite initial setbacks, including three slip catches, South African captain Temba Bavuma (28*) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (9*) will attempt to repair the innings amid concerns of rain interruptions later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024