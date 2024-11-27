Sri Lanka Shines in Seamer-Friendly Durban Test
Lahiru Kumara's strong start with 2-35 put Sri Lanka ahead in seaming conditions at Durban, reducing South Africa to 80/4 by lunch on day one of their first test. Despite early setbacks, host captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne aim to stabilize the innings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:42 IST
Sri Lanka's seam-oriented strategy paid off at Kingsmead as Lahiru Kumara's impressive 2-35 set back South Africa to 80 for four by lunchtime on the first day of the test match.
Winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bowl under overcast conditions, wreaking havoc among South African batters as Kumara and his fellow seamers capitalized on the seamer-friendly pitch.
Despite initial setbacks, including three slip catches, South African captain Temba Bavuma (28*) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (9*) will attempt to repair the innings amid concerns of rain interruptions later in the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement