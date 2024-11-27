Beau Webster: Rising Star Set to Join Australia's Test Squad

Beau Webster, an uncapped all-rounder from Tasmania, is poised to join Australia's cricket squad for the second Test against India, covering for the injured Mitchell Marsh. This move comes after Marsh struggled with several niggles during the first Test match in Perth.

Webster's inclusion in the team was announced by Fox Cricket ahead of the day-night Test scheduled in Adelaide starting December 6. Australian captain Pat Cummins noted Marsh's ongoing recovery process following the team's significant 295-run defeat to India in the opening match.

With notable performances in the Sheffield Shield, where he scored 1788 runs in two years, Webster is touted as a potential debutant if Marsh isn't fit. Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk praised Webster's ability to consistently perform under pressure, making him a valuable asset to the team.

