Saika Ishaque Leads Bengal's Charge in Senior Women's One-Day Trophy

Saika Ishaque is set to captain a formidable Bengal team in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy starting December 4 in Haryana. The team, led by Ishaque and vice-captain Tanushree Sarkar, will face Pondicherry in their opener. Jhulan Goswami mentors the team, with Probal Dutta as head coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saika Ishaque is poised to lead a strong Bengal team in the forthcoming Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, set to commence on December 4 in Haryana. The Bengal squad is preparing to face Pondicherry in Sultanpur for their opening match.

Alongside Ishaque, Tanushree Sarkar has been appointed vice-captain of the 16-member squad. The coaching responsibilities will be handled by Probal Dutta, with Arpita Ghosh as his assistant. The legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami will lend her expertise as the team's mentor.

The Bengal team roster includes names like Priyanka Bala and Hrishita Basu as wicketkeepers, with players such as Mita Paul and Dhara Gujjar contributing to the lineup. Standby players include Sujata Dey, Piyali Ghosh, Payel Vakharia, and Shrabani Paul.

