Thrilling Victories in 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship
The 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship witnessed a series of riveting matches, with teams like Chhattisgarh Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Delhi Hockey securing decisive wins. The second day saw a mix of competitive games and match forfeitures, highlighting impressive performances in various pools.
The 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship saw a series of gripping contests on its second day, featuring standout performances from teams like Chhattisgarh Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and more.
Chhattisgarh Hockey delivered an overwhelming 7-0 victory over Telangana Hockey, with goals from Damini Khusro and others leading the charge. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinched a 5-0 triumph against Hockey Uttarakhand, showcasing their prowess on the field.
The day included Hockey Gujarat's narrow 1-0 win over Hockey Assam, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh routed Hockey Bengal 15-0. Match forfeitures by Hockey Himachal and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir also marked the day's proceedings, granting wins to Tamil Nadu and Delhi respectively.
