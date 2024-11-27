India Boosts Athletics with Specialized Workshops

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday announced an ambitious initiative to host 10 specialized workshops aimed at elevating coaching expertise and athletic performance throughout the nation.

The workshops, which will feature globally acclaimed experts such as Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, Neeraj Chopra's former coach, are designed to cover a range of disciplines. Other prominent coaches include Don Babbitt for throws, Loren Seagrave and Jonas Dodoo for sprints and hurdles, Gunter Lange and Scott Simmons for middle and long-distance training, and Valeri Obidko for jumps.

In addition to these specialized sessions, the program will include discussions on strength, conditioning, and general training methodologies. According to AFI Secretary Ravinder Chaudhry, the federation has already held numerous coaching courses this year and plans to increase these numbers moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)