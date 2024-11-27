Left Menu

India Dominates with 11-0 Victory in Junior Asia Cup Opener

India kicked off their men's junior Asia Cup campaign triumphantly, defeating Thailand 11-0 in Pool A. Key contributors included Araijeet Singh Hundal and Gurjot Singh, among others, who took the team to victory. The Indian side effectively controlled the game, showcasing their favorability to win the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:09 IST
Defending champions India set the stage ablaze in their men's junior Asia Cup opener, trouncing Thailand 11-0 in a decisive Pool A encounter on a dynamic Wednesday.

In what was a display of tactical supremacy, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the scoring spree, with contributions from Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and others.

Such a commanding start has reinforced India's status as firm favorites. With quick, strategic plays, the team reflected their champion poise and aims to carry this momentum into their next match against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

