India Dominates with 11-0 Victory in Junior Asia Cup Opener

Defending champions India set the stage ablaze in their men's junior Asia Cup opener, trouncing Thailand 11-0 in a decisive Pool A encounter on a dynamic Wednesday.

In what was a display of tactical supremacy, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the scoring spree, with contributions from Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and others.

Such a commanding start has reinforced India's status as firm favorites. With quick, strategic plays, the team reflected their champion poise and aims to carry this momentum into their next match against Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)