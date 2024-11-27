Indian Golf Union Scores Big with Global Collaborations and National Support

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is experiencing a surge in support, buoyed by strategic alliances with global entities like the International Golf Federation (IGF) and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC). The IGU is poised to host significant APGC events from 2025, supported by Olympic Solidarity and Indian Olympic Association memberships, which promise enhanced government backing for the sport.

IGU President Brijinder Singh highlighted the organization's commitment to securing events for India, evidenced by favorable responses from international engagements such as the Asian Amateur Championship. He emphasized the home advantage for Indian golfers if these events materialize on domestic courses. Moreover, the IGU remains the steward of the prestigious Indian Open on the DP World Tour, eagerly preparing for the 2025 edition, and reported robust sponsorship interest, including Hero.

In its bid to enhance golf's appeal, the IGU is collaborating with Assam's Tourism Ministry to promote the sport in the Northeast through events, including a promotional tournament in Jorhat. A pilot project has successfully introduced golf to schools, reaching 10,000 students, while recent revamps of the National Golf Academy of India and CPG involvement signify progress in professional golf development. Legal conflicts have been resolved, and the first-ever Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar (TARS) in India is planned for April 2025.

