Rugby Icon Joe Marler Bids Farewell

Harlequins stalwart and former England rugby prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from professional rugby. The 34-year-old will conclude his illustrious career with a final match against Bristol Bears this Friday in the Premiership.

Earlier this month, Marler stepped away from international play with a remarkable 95 caps for England. Reflecting on his career, Marler expressed his decision to leave the 'beautifully brutal' sport, affirming it was time to exit the rollercoaster of professional rugby.

Marler joined Harlequins in 2009 and has since become a key figure at the club, making 285 appearances. His tenure saw him win the Premiership title twice and the European Challenge Cup, leaving a legacy defined by two domestic titles and unwavering gratitude toward 'fantastic supporters.'

