Left Menu

Rugby Icon Joe Marler Bids Farewell

Joe Marler, Harlequins and former England rugby prop, announces retirement at 34. Marler will play his final game against Bristol Bears, having achieved 95 international caps and substantial club success. He expresses gratitude to supporters as he steps away from rugby after a storied career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:53 IST
Rugby Icon Joe Marler Bids Farewell

Harlequins stalwart and former England rugby prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from professional rugby. The 34-year-old will conclude his illustrious career with a final match against Bristol Bears this Friday in the Premiership.

Earlier this month, Marler stepped away from international play with a remarkable 95 caps for England. Reflecting on his career, Marler expressed his decision to leave the 'beautifully brutal' sport, affirming it was time to exit the rollercoaster of professional rugby.

Marler joined Harlequins in 2009 and has since become a key figure at the club, making 285 appearances. His tenure saw him win the Premiership title twice and the European Challenge Cup, leaving a legacy defined by two domestic titles and unwavering gratitude toward 'fantastic supporters.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024