Luis Suarez Extends Contract with Inter Miami
Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez has extended his contract with Inter Miami for another season. Suarez, who joined the team in 2024, significantly contributed to Miami's successful MLS campaign. With 20 goals in 27 matches, he was instrumental in leading the team to a record-breaking performance.
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has secured his future with Inter Miami, extending his contract for the next season, the Major League Soccer club confirmed on Wednesday. Suarez's addition at Miami last December saw him team up with former Barcelona colleagues, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.
The Miami squad dominated the MLS regular season, clinching the prestigious Supporters' Shield by reaching an unprecedented 74 points over 34 matches. Despite bowing out in the first playoff round, Suarez's performance shone through as he scored 20 goals in 27 appearances. 'Luis was not just our top scorer this season but also a profound influence on the team,' remarked Raul Sanllehi, President of Football Operations.
As Suarez takes this step with Inter Miami, he has chosen the club to be his swansong in professional football, having made his 143rd and concluding appearance for Uruguay in September as their all-time highest scorer with 69 goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paraguay's Jersey Ban Faces Lionel Messi's Fan Power
Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year, says Kerala sports minister.
Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to Kerala: A Footballing Spectacle Awaits in 2025
Lionel Messi and Argentina to Dazzle Kerala in Historic Football Friendly