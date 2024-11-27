Luis Suarez Extends Contract with Inter Miami

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has secured his future with Inter Miami, extending his contract for the next season, the Major League Soccer club confirmed on Wednesday. Suarez's addition at Miami last December saw him team up with former Barcelona colleagues, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

The Miami squad dominated the MLS regular season, clinching the prestigious Supporters' Shield by reaching an unprecedented 74 points over 34 matches. Despite bowing out in the first playoff round, Suarez's performance shone through as he scored 20 goals in 27 appearances. 'Luis was not just our top scorer this season but also a profound influence on the team,' remarked Raul Sanllehi, President of Football Operations.

As Suarez takes this step with Inter Miami, he has chosen the club to be his swansong in professional football, having made his 143rd and concluding appearance for Uruguay in September as their all-time highest scorer with 69 goals.

