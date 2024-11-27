Uma Chetry to Replace Injured Yastika Bhatia for Australia's ODI Series

India's Women's Selection Committee has named young wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry as a replacement for the left-hand batter Yastika Bhatia, who will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia due to a wrist injury. The 22-year-old Chetry debuted for India in July and has made four T20I appearances so far. This call-up marks her maiden ODI opportunity.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicates that Yastika Bhatia's recovery is under careful observation after being ruled out by the BCCI Medical Team. The squad for the Australia series was announced on November 19, with significant changes in the lineup.

In a surprising exclusion, Shafali Verma has been dropped from the squad due to her recent underperformance. Other absentees include Shreyanka Patil, spin-bowling all-rounder S. Hemalatha, and uncapped seamer Sayali Satghare. India's women recently wrapped up a successful ODI series against the White Ferns and are eager for a better performance against Australia, aiming to reverse last year's clean sweep.

The series is scheduled to start at Allan Border Field in Brisbane with the first two ODIs on December 5 and 8, respectively. The final match will be held at the WACA Ground in Perth on December 11. The fixtures are a segment of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship.

The updated India Women's ODI squad includes notable cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues, with new inclusion Uma Chetry expected to play a pivotal role in the absence of Yastika Bhatia.

