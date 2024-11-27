Left Menu

Rain Drizzles on Sri Lanka's Dazzling Start Against South Africa

Sri Lanka's promising performance against South Africa in the first cricket test at Kingsmead was interrupted by rain. The hosts were reduced to 80-4, following an efficient bowling display by Sri Lanka. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne looked to recover the innings, but play was halted.

Durban | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:33 IST
A promising day for Sri Lanka against South Africa in the initial cricket test turned cloudy, both metaphorically and literally, as rain brought premature stumps at Kingsmead. The visitors' decision to bowl first in gloomy conditions proved wise, decimating South Africa to 80-4.

Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando, wielding the new ball expertly, sent the South African openers back to the pavilion by the fourth over. Lahiru Kumara added to the woes with two more wickets, though he missed a chance to dismiss captain Temba Bavuma due to an overstepping no-ball.

With Bavuma unbeaten on 28 and Kyle Verreynne on 9, the pair attempted to maneuver South Africa out of trouble. However, after a lengthy delay totaling 3 1/2 hours, no further play was possible. The teams will now hope for a rain-free second day to resume the intriguing contest.

