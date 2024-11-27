Italian Grand Prix Secures Future Until 2031

The Italian Grand Prix, a staple of the Formula One calendar, will continue to thrill fans at least until 2031. This news came as Formula One announced a six-year extension to the existing agreement, originally set to expire in 2025.

Monza, affectionately referred to as 'The Temple of Speed,' has hosted world-class racing events almost uninterrupted since the first world championship in 1950. The only exception was in 1980 when the circuit was temporarily closed for significant renovations.

This long-standing venue remains a cherished part of Formula One history, and the extended agreement ensures its presence in the racing world for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)