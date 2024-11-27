Italian Grand Prix Secures Future Until 2031
The Italian Grand Prix at Monza has secured its place on the Formula One calendar until 2031 after a six-year extension to the current agreement. Monza, known as 'The Temple of Speed,' has been part of the Formula One World Championship since 1950, with only one hiatus in 1980.
The Italian Grand Prix, a staple of the Formula One calendar, will continue to thrill fans at least until 2031. This news came as Formula One announced a six-year extension to the existing agreement, originally set to expire in 2025.
Monza, affectionately referred to as 'The Temple of Speed,' has hosted world-class racing events almost uninterrupted since the first world championship in 1950. The only exception was in 1980 when the circuit was temporarily closed for significant renovations.
This long-standing venue remains a cherished part of Formula One history, and the extended agreement ensures its presence in the racing world for years to come.
(With inputs from agencies.)