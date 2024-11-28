Ferrari vs McLaren: The Epic Battle for Formula One Supremacy in Qatar

In Doha this weekend, venerable Formula One titans Ferrari and McLaren vie for the constructors' championship in a penultimate showdown. McLaren aims to end a 25-year championship drought with a crucial win, last achieved in 1998, while Ferrari seeks redemption following a 15-year hiatus from the title.

Red Bull's dominance was solidified with Max Verstappen's fourth consecutive drivers' title. However, focus now shifts to the intense battle between McLaren and Ferrari—two key players who must outmaneuver each other to reclaim glory from their illustrious pasts.

The stakes are high as McLaren currently leads, but Ferrari's recent strong performances threaten to upset the standings. With pivotal races and potential extreme conditions in Qatar, both teams prepare for a fierce contest that promises to captivate racing enthusiasts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)