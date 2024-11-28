Benfica's Comeback Stuns AS Monaco in Champions League Thriller

In a dramatic Champions League encounter, Benfica twice came from behind to end AS Monaco's unbeaten run. The Portuguese side secured a 3-2 win on Wednesday, aided by late headers and a critical red card for Monaco's Wilfried Singo.

Monaco's Eliesse Ben Seghir opened the scoring in the 13th minute, following an impressive counter-attack. However, Benfica responded with intensity. Angel Di Maria almost leveled the game in the first half, but missed opportunities allowed Monaco to maintain their lead until Vangelis Pavlidis capitalized on a defensive error.

Despite Monaco's second goal from substitute Soungoutou Magassa, Benfica surged back with two late headers from Arthur Cabral and Zeki Amdouni. This victory pushed Benfica to 14th in the standings while Monaco dropped to eighth place, marking a significant shift in their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)