Kylian Mbappe's Champions League Woes: A Tough Start with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid hasn't been smooth, with a recent 2-0 defeat to Liverpool jeopardizing their Champions League prospects. Despite his talent, Mbappe's struggles are evident, including a missed penalty. Madrid, under pressure, faces tough matches ahead in pursuit of European success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:31 IST
Kylian Mbappe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kylian Mbappe's much-anticipated transfer to Real Madrid has hit rocky ground, as a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool casts doubt on their Champions League aspirations.

The French forward, overshadowed at Anfield by young talents, missed a crucial penalty, drawing concern from coach Carlo Ancelotti about his current form and confidence.

Real Madrid is now fighting to stay in the competition's playoff contention, with upcoming challenging fixtures, while Liverpool's recent victory marks a significant achievement in its Champions League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

