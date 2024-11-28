Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Shines in SMAT as Mumbai Triumphs Over Maharashtra

Shreyas Iyer continues his stellar domestic cricket form, smashing a 71-run off 39 balls against Maharashtra in the SMAT. Alongside veteran Ajinkya Rahane's 52, Mumbai achieved a 172-run chase in just over 17 overs. Iyer's form marks resurgence after setbacks, including India's World Cup 2023 loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:37 IST
Shreyas Iyer Shines in SMAT as Mumbai Triumphs Over Maharashtra
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's cricketing ace, Shreyas Iyer, delivered yet another breathtaking performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, securing 71 runs off just 39 deliveries against Maharashtra. His explosive innings featured eight fours and three towering sixes, helping Mumbai successfully chase a 172-run target in merely 17.1 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane, another noteworthy performer, aided Mumbai's chase with a solid 52-run knock off 34 balls. Maharashtra had earlier set a total of 171/9, propelled by contributions from Nikhil Naik and Azim Kazi. Despite initial setbacks, an outstanding bowling spell by Tanush Kotian, who claimed 3/21, curtailed Maharashtra's momentum.

Iyer's powerful showing in domestic tournaments symbolizes his triumphant return to form after enduring career setbacks, including missing out on BCCI central contracts and injuries. His consistency has revitalized Mumbai's cricketing endeavors and routed the team to significant victories, such as the Ranji Trophy win and a commendable IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

