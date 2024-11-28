Ben Stokes Calls World Test Championship 'Utterly Confusing'

England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, has voiced his discontent with the World Test Championship's structure, describing it as 'utterly confusing.' The remarks were reported by Wisden ahead of England's critical Test against New Zealand for the Thorpe-Crowe Trophy. England is currently sixth in the WTC standings, with New Zealand sitting fourth.

Stokes emphasized that his team prioritizes individual matches over the extended timeline of the World Test Championship, which spans three years. He stated, 'In all honesty, the World Test Championship is a bit confusing. We take it game by game, series by series, hoping to find ourselves in the final mix if we play well.'

Since assuming captaincy, Stokes has led England in 29 Tests, securing 17 wins. His aggressive cricket style has sparked mixed reactions among fans and critics, yet he maintains the second-highest win rate for England post-war Test captains. The current Test against New Zealand saw England winning the toss and choosing to field first.

(With inputs from agencies.)