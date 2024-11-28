Lucas Herbert Leads at Thrilling Australian Open

Lucas Herbert emerged as the early clubhouse leader at the Australian Open with a stunning 8-under 63 at Victoria Golf Club, achieving an eagle on his last hole. This places him two strokes ahead of 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, who is also in the hunt.

The Australian Open, featuring both men's and women's competitions, runs concurrently at Kingston Heath and Victoria courses in Melbourne, with alternating tee times and equal prize money. This year marks the second consecutive event promoting gender parity.

In addition to Herbert, top performances included Japanese amateur Rintaro Nakano and American Ryggs Johnston, both tied for second after shooting 65s. Meanwhile, Elvis Smylie showed a strong form following his recent Australian PGA Championship win, albeit scoring a 70 at Victoria.

