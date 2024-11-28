Left Menu

Lucas Herbert Leads at Thrilling Australian Open

Lucas Herbert took an early lead at the Australian Open with an impressive 8-under 63, including an eagle on the final hole. The tournament, featuring both men's and women's competitions, is held at two Melbourne courses, Kingston Heath and Victoria, offering equal prize money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:41 IST
Lucas Herbert Leads at Thrilling Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Lucas Herbert emerged as the early clubhouse leader at the Australian Open with a stunning 8-under 63 at Victoria Golf Club, achieving an eagle on his last hole. This places him two strokes ahead of 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, who is also in the hunt.

The Australian Open, featuring both men's and women's competitions, runs concurrently at Kingston Heath and Victoria courses in Melbourne, with alternating tee times and equal prize money. This year marks the second consecutive event promoting gender parity.

In addition to Herbert, top performances included Japanese amateur Rintaro Nakano and American Ryggs Johnston, both tied for second after shooting 65s. Meanwhile, Elvis Smylie showed a strong form following his recent Australian PGA Championship win, albeit scoring a 70 at Victoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024