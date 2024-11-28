Lucas Herbert Leads at Thrilling Australian Open
Lucas Herbert took an early lead at the Australian Open with an impressive 8-under 63, including an eagle on the final hole. The tournament, featuring both men's and women's competitions, is held at two Melbourne courses, Kingston Heath and Victoria, offering equal prize money.
- Country:
- Australia
Lucas Herbert emerged as the early clubhouse leader at the Australian Open with a stunning 8-under 63 at Victoria Golf Club, achieving an eagle on his last hole. This places him two strokes ahead of 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, who is also in the hunt.
The Australian Open, featuring both men's and women's competitions, runs concurrently at Kingston Heath and Victoria courses in Melbourne, with alternating tee times and equal prize money. This year marks the second consecutive event promoting gender parity.
In addition to Herbert, top performances included Japanese amateur Rintaro Nakano and American Ryggs Johnston, both tied for second after shooting 65s. Meanwhile, Elvis Smylie showed a strong form following his recent Australian PGA Championship win, albeit scoring a 70 at Victoria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Magnus Carlsen and Aleksandra Goryachkina Shine at Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament
India beat Japan 3-0 to top league stage and qualify for semifinals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.
Magnus Carlsen Triumphs at Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament
Epic Final Showdown at MSLTA 25K ITF Men's Tennis Tournament
India Gears Up for Landmark International Padel Tournament