Ollie Robinson Named as Replacement for Cox in New Zealand Test Series

England has announced the inclusion of uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Robinson as a replacement for the injured Jordan Cox in their Test series against New Zealand. Cox suffered a thumb fracture during a warm-up match in Queenstown, leading to his exclusion from the series. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope will handle the wicketkeeping duties for the first Test in Christchurch, covering for the regular keeper, Jamie Smith, who is away on paternity leave.

Robinson, unrelated to the England fast bowler of the same name, is set to travel to New Zealand and is expected to be considered for his Test debut as early as the second Test in Wellington, starting December 6. Although Robinson has yet to debut at the Test level, he has demonstrated remarkable form in England's domestic County Championship. The 25-year-old recorded a batting average of 48 in 2024 and an outstanding 58 in the previous year.

In this year's first-class cricket, Robinson accumulated 1,038 runs in 16 matches with an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 81.60, including two centuries and seven half-centuries, his highest being 198. In 2023, he achieved even greater success, amassing 931 runs over 14 matches with an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 88.66, securing three centuries and five fifties, with his top score at 167 not out. Across these two seasons, he has recorded 92 dismissals and was set to join the England Lions' tour of Australia forthcoming next year.

The first Test, currently underway at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, saw England winning the toss and choosing to field. The squads include Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, as reported by ANI.

