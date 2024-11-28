Left Menu

Hayley Matthews to Lead West Indies Women's Cricket Team in India Tour

Hayley Matthews will captain the West Indies women's cricket team for their upcoming India tour, featuring both T20 and ODI formats. The series begins on December 15 with the T20Is in Navi Mumbai, followed by the ODIs in Vadodara on December 22. Stafanie Taylor is out due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:16 IST
Hayley Matthews to Lead West Indies Women's Cricket Team in India Tour
Hayley Matthews

West Indies women's cricket team is gearing up for a challenging tour of India, set to begin next month. The squad, led by all-rounder Hayley Matthews, is scheduled to play a combination of three T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals.

The T20I series will kick off at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on December 15. Following this, the teams will head to Vadodara, where the ODI matches will take place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium starting December 22. These matches will contribute important points towards the ICC Women's Championship.

In the absence of the injured Stafanie Taylor, Matthews will be supported by vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle and key players like Deandra Dottin and Afy Fletcher. The team aims to replicate their 2016 success in India, where they secured a 3-0 victory in the T20 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024