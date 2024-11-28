Left Menu

West Indies Rising Stars Set for Chennai Training Boost

Seven promising young West Indian cricketers are set to attend a specialized two-week training camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy starting December 1. Accompanied by coaching staff, they aim to enhance their skills in spinning conditions through matches and expert guidance. The initiative seeks to build on successful similar programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stjohns | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:18 IST
West Indies Rising Stars Set for Chennai Training Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seven up-and-coming West Indian cricketers are gearing up for an intense training experience at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, as announced by the CWI. The two-week specialized camp kicks off on December 1.

Travelling with the team are head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse. The squad, including franchise players Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham, departs for India on November 29.

These players will refine their skills in handling spinning conditions, participating in a two-day match and three white-ball fixtures at the academy. The program draws inspiration from New Zealand's successful preparation ahead of their India tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024