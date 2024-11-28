West Indies Rising Stars Set for Chennai Training Boost

Seven up-and-coming West Indian cricketers are gearing up for an intense training experience at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, as announced by the CWI. The two-week specialized camp kicks off on December 1.

Travelling with the team are head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse. The squad, including franchise players Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham, departs for India on November 29.

These players will refine their skills in handling spinning conditions, participating in a two-day match and three white-ball fixtures at the academy. The program draws inspiration from New Zealand's successful preparation ahead of their India tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)