Rodri Vows to Defy Odds and Return This Season

Manchester City's midfielder, Rodri, is determined to make a comeback this season after a serious knee injury threatened to sideline him completely. Initially ruled out for the season following a September setback, Rodri remains hopeful of returning to the field before the campaign concludes.

The 28-year-old, who clinched the Ballon d'Or only last month, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a 2-2 draw with Arsenal. He subsequently underwent surgery, with manager Pep Guardiola initially stating that he would not play again this season.

Speaking on 'The Rest is Football' podcast, Rodri emphasized his positive mindset, stating his recovery target is in the six to seven-month range, though he acknowledged that the medical team's advice will ultimately guide his return. Meanwhile, City aims to reduce the eight-point gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool in the upcoming match.

