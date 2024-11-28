Rodri Vows to Defy Odds and Return This Season
Manchester City's Rodri, recovering from a serious knee injury, aims to return before the season ends despite being initially ruled out. The midfielder had surgery following an ACL injury. He remains optimistic and targets a six to seven-month recovery period to aid his team's campaign.
Manchester City's midfielder, Rodri, is determined to make a comeback this season after a serious knee injury threatened to sideline him completely. Initially ruled out for the season following a September setback, Rodri remains hopeful of returning to the field before the campaign concludes.
The 28-year-old, who clinched the Ballon d'Or only last month, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a 2-2 draw with Arsenal. He subsequently underwent surgery, with manager Pep Guardiola initially stating that he would not play again this season.
Speaking on 'The Rest is Football' podcast, Rodri emphasized his positive mindset, stating his recovery target is in the six to seven-month range, though he acknowledged that the medical team's advice will ultimately guide his return. Meanwhile, City aims to reduce the eight-point gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool in the upcoming match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chris Wood: Kiwi Star's Remarkable Premier League Journey
Botched Eye Surgery at Greater Noida Hospital Raises Concerns
Juventus' Injury Woes Deepen with Juan Cabal's ACL Surgery
Revolutionizing Surgery: Yashoda and Medtronic's Strategic Partnership
Fabian Huerzeler: Revolutionizing Brighton's Premier League Journey