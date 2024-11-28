Left Menu

Heroic Bowling Performance by Shoaib Bashir Keeps Test Match Balanced

Spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed four wickets for 69 runs as England ended the first day of the test match by reducing New Zealand to 319 for eight. Despite strong stands by New Zealand, England's bowlers managed to keep the contest evenly poised with late strikes.

Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir, the promising English spinner, played a pivotal role in leveling the playing field against New Zealand, taking four wickets for 69 runs. His performance allowed England to curtail New Zealand to 319 for eight on the test's opening day at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

New Zealand's innings saw a mix of resilience and setbacks as batsmen Kane Williamson and Tom Latham fell just short of their respective milestones. With Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse bagging two wickets each, England's relentless bowling attack prevented New Zealand from pulling away.

Late in the day, Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry provided some stability with a 46-run partnership for the eighth wicket, offering New Zealand a slight edge. However, Henry's dismissal gave Bashir his fourth wicket, ensuring an exciting second day as Phillips remains unbeaten on 41 with Tim Southee alongside him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

