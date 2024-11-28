Sahil Kumar Shines: Silver at WRPF World Powerlifting
Sahil Kumar, a student from Amity University, won a silver medal in the WRPF World Powerlifting Competition 2024 in Moscow. Overcoming significant challenges, including severe injuries, Sahil has demonstrated incredible resilience and skill, aiming for Olympic trials. His success highlights Jhunjhunu's talent on the global stage.
Sahil Kumar, a promising athlete from Amity University Jaipur, has made significant strides on the international stage by clinching the silver medal in the 2024 WRPF World Powerlifting Competition held in Moscow. Participating in the 75 kg junior category, his performance was nothing short of exceptional.
Despite facing severe injuries, including fractured ribs and a collarbone, Sahil's unwavering dedication paid off. Guided by his family and coach, Arjun Gulati, he persisted through grueling training sessions to achieve this distinguished honor.
Sahil's story of perseverance serves as an inspiration as he prepares for the upcoming Olympic trials. This achievement underscores the sporting prowess and potential present in India's Jhunjhunu district, with Sahil as a rising star.
